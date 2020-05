Investigators Working To Determine Cause Of Fiery Explosion In Downtown LA Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:45s - Published 39 minutes ago Investigators Working To Determine Cause Of Fiery Explosion In Downtown LA Eleven firefighters were injured in a fire and explosion in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday evening. Cristy Fajardo reports. 0

Recent related news from verified sources Los Angeles explosion: Investigators open criminal probe into hash oil factory fire Police and fire investigators launched a criminal probe yesterday into the cause of an explosion at a...

