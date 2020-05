HONG KONG - 15 high-profile pro-democracy figures appeared at Rival groups gathered outside West Kowloon Magistracy on Monday afternoon, as there on charges relating to anti-government protests last year.

The list of defendants included veteran democrats Martin Lee and Margaret Ng, and Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai.

Political parties and others were assembled to show their support to those accused of organising and taking part in two unauthorised protests last August and another two in October.