Scuffles erupt in Hong Kong's legislature

Heated debate over a bill that would criminalise disrespect of China's national anthem - the latest spark of anti-government unrest in the semi-autonomous city - saw two pro-democracy lawmakers removed from the Legislative Council on Thursday (May 28).

Eddie Chu, a member of Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp, was taken out of the chamber after holding up a placard mocking the pro-establishment lawmaker Starry Lee.

The Legislative Council was later adjourned.

Police fired pepper pellets and made 360 arrests on Wednesday (May 27) as thousands of people took to the streets in anger over the anthem bill and national security legislation proposed by China that has raised international alarm over freedoms in the city.

Beijing unveiled plans last week for national security legislation for Hong Kong that aims to tackle secession, subversion and terrorist activities.

It could see Chinese intelligence agencies set up bases in the city that was supposed to have a high degree of autonomy under the terms of its 1997 handover to China by former colonial power Britain.