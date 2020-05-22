Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scuffles erupt in Hong Kong's legislature

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Scuffles erupt in Hong Kong's legislature

Scuffles erupt in Hong Kong's legislature

Heated debate over a bill that would criminalise disrespect of China's national anthem - the latest spark of anti-government unrest in the semi-autonomous city - saw two pro-democracy lawmakers removed from the Legislative Council on Thursday (May 28).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Scuffles erupt in Hong Kong's legislature

Eddie Chu, a member of Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp, was taken out of the chamber after holding up a placard mocking the pro-establishment lawmaker Starry Lee.

The Legislative Council was later adjourned.

Police fired pepper pellets and made 360 arrests on Wednesday (May 27) as thousands of people took to the streets in anger over the anthem bill and national security legislation proposed by China that has raised international alarm over freedoms in the city.

Beijing unveiled plans last week for national security legislation for Hong Kong that aims to tackle secession, subversion and terrorist activities.

It could see Chinese intelligence agencies set up bases in the city that was supposed to have a high degree of autonomy under the terms of its 1997 handover to China by former colonial power Britain.



Related news from verified sources

Police surround Hong Kong legislature before anthem debate

HONG KONG (AP) — Police massed outside Hong Kong’s legislature complex Wednesday before lawmakers...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Hong Kong in turmoil over China national security proposal

Hong Kong is in turmoil over China's newly proposed national security law that would tighten China's...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPR



You Might Like


Tweets about this

hosoka_ichigo

マツモト シオリ RT @PostWorld: Scuffles erupt in Hong Kong legislature as eased coronavirus rules herald new unrest https://t.co/GDpNCBnTpK 3 days ago

hosoka_ichigo

マツモト シオリ RT @washingtonpost: Lawmakers scuffle in Hong Kong as eased coronavirus rules herald new wave of unrest https://t.co/bi1DN0Egl7 3 days ago

cth38079644

cth 🇭🇰 RT @AlvinYeungnk: Video footage of @tedhuichifung, myself and Jeremy Tam being expelled. There were more of us democrat legislators being f… 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China [Video]

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer warrants special treatment under U.S. law as it did when it was under British rule. This report produced..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Defiant protesters in Hong Kong demand independence amid burning rubbish [Video]

Defiant protesters in Hong Kong demand independence amid burning rubbish

Defiant protesters in Hong Kong demand independence amid burning rubbish in the Mongkok area on Wednesday (May 27). A rubbish fire lit up by protesters contained pressurized canisters which exploded..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:21Published