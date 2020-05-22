Hong Kong national security law changes, explained
Chinese authorities are planning to override Hong Kong's legislature and propose their own national security law for the region.
ส้มหยุด! RT @iingwen: All political parties in #Taiwan strongly condemn China’s decision to bypass #HongKong’s legal process & push for the passage… 3 seconds ago
Christy Leung 😷 RT @uffeelbaek: “It is going to be very dark days ahead for the citizens of this once-great city,”. Said by a Hong Kong citizen after China… 4 seconds ago
DigiTech RT @RepLipinski: China’s hostile move to strip #HongKong of its autonomy under the pretense of national security is wrong. I stand with the… 5 seconds ago
餅神🍪 RT @JimBethell: @DominicRaab quite right to tell China that unless it suspends plans for new security laws in Hong Kong, the UK will give g… 7 seconds ago
VK🙆🏽♀️ RT @Reuters: FACTBOX: What China's tougher national security regime could mean for Hong Kong https://t.co/9YC9kxZHZk by @GregTorode @jamesp… 11 seconds ago
Andrew RT @joshuawongcf: According to HKGov, they claimed that 0.01% of HKers might be affected by the evil law. However, even only 0.01% are targ… 15 seconds ago
SOPE？OT7？YES⁷🇭🇰 RT @StateDept: The United States once hoped that free and prosperous Hong Kong would provide a model for authoritarian China; it is now cl… 15 seconds ago
Lily Kuo China says it will take 'counter measures' against the UK if it gives permanent residency to British national overs… https://t.co/BVaumDMrYg 16 seconds ago
Hong Kong security laws: UN security council voices concern at ChinaTerritory warns US not to interfere over China's national security legislation, as Carrie Lam tries to rally residents.
The New Hong Kong National Security Law, ExplainedBEIJING — Chinese authorities on May 28 bypassed Hong Kong's legislature to approve a national security law that threatens the foundations of the city's freedoms and autonomy. This new law, which..