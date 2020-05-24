Britain May Offer 'Path To Citizenship' For Hong Kong

Britain is prepared to offer extended visa rights and a pathway to citizenship for those in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong residents are fighting China’s imposed national security legislation, says Reuters.

Foreign minister Dominic Raab says that if Beijing went ahead, Britain would act.

“If China imposes this law, we will explore options to allow British Nationals Overseas to apply for leave to stay in the UK, including a path to citizenship.” Home Secretary Priti Patel The UK plans to extend the rights of 350,000 ‘British National Overseas’ passport holders.