Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britain May Offer 'Path To Citizenship' For Hong Kong

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Britain May Offer 'Path To Citizenship' For Hong Kong

Britain May Offer 'Path To Citizenship' For Hong Kong

Britain is prepared to offer extended visa rights and a pathway to citizenship for those in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong residents are fighting China’s imposed national security legislation, says Reuters.

Foreign minister Dominic Raab says that if Beijing went ahead, Britain would act.

“If China imposes this law, we will explore options to allow British Nationals Overseas to apply for leave to stay in the UK, including a path to citizenship.” Home Secretary Priti Patel The UK plans to extend the rights of 350,000 ‘British National Overseas’ passport holders.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Britain may offer 'path to citizenship' for nearly 3 million in Hong Kong

Britain is prepared to offer extended visa rights and a pathway to citizenship for almost 3 million...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Elizabe74428624

Elizabeth RT @Reuters: Britain may offer "path to citizenship" for nearly 3 million in Hong Kong https://t.co/sun4hXyywP https://t.co/hIVEomDHju 2 minutes ago

thejadedtrader

JT RT @The_Real_Fly: Britain may offer 'path to citizenship' for nearly 3 million in Hong Kong 22 minutes ago

Anarcho_Suburbo

Level 2: you know what to do RT @Reuters: Britain may offer 'path to citizenship' for nearly 3 million in Hong Kong https://t.co/RiWXe7SA4N https://t.co/KftxBnXBv0 25 minutes ago

kakacat

TY RT @jamespomfret: Britain may offer "path to citizenship" for nearly 3 million in Hong Kong amid #China national security clampdown on city… 28 minutes ago

jamespomfret

James Pomfret Britain may offer "path to citizenship" for nearly 3 million in Hong Kong amid #China national security clampdown o… https://t.co/OcJTrqC1uN 40 minutes ago

jackyan

Jack Yan 甄爵恩 UK actually puts its money where its mouth is for once: Patel says BNO passport holders would have rights extended… https://t.co/VvYdYlWIsS 46 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lord Patten calls on PM to act on Hong Kong [Video]

Lord Patten calls on PM to act on Hong Kong

The former governor of Hong Kong Lord Patten has called on Boris Johnson to hold up Britain's 'political and moral obligation' to protect the territory from China's plans to impose new security laws...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:20Published