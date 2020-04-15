Global  

1 in 4 American Restaurants Won't Return Post-COVID-19

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:18s - Published
1 in 4 American Restaurants Won't Return Post-COVID-19

The news comes from OpenTable CEO Steve Hafner after the reservation software business completed a survey.

