1 dead, 1 injured in Canadian jet crash A jet crashes into a Canadian neighborhood killing one person and injuring another. The jet can be seen in the video, rolling in the air before plunging to the ground.

1 dead, 1 injured in Canadian jet crash AND INJURING ANOTHER.THE JET CAN BE SEEN IN THISVIDEO--ROLLING IN THE AIRBEFORE PLUNGING TO THE GROUND.SOT - VOICE OF MIKE TRAFFORD /WITNESS 42-49 THERE WAS A FLASHOR SPARK AFTER THE BARREL ROLLAND I SAW A PILOT EJECT AND THEPLANE BASICALLY TOOK A NOSEDIVE.THE CRASH SET THIS HOME ONFIRE..CAPTAIN JENNIFER CASEY OF THESNOWBIRDS - DIED IN THE CRASH..THE SNOWBIRDS ARE CANADA'SVERSION OF THE BLUE ANGLES.THEIR FLIGHT WAS MEANT TO BOOSTMORALE ACROSS CANADA DURING THEPANDEMIC.