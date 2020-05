'I could have died': Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about emergency open-heart surgery Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:54s - Published 26 minutes ago 'I could have died': Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about emergency open-heart surgery Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed that he almost died when doctors discovered internal bleeding during what was supposed to be a minimally invasive procedure in 2018. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Arnold Schwarzenegger Recounts Heart Surgery in Commencement Speech Barack Obama, meet Arnold Schwarzenegger -- he's got a little commencement speech of his own ... and...

TMZ.com - Published 18 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this