Watch Live: Dominic Raab Leads Daily Downing Street Briefing Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published 51 minutes ago Watch Live: Dominic Raab Leads Daily Downing Street Briefing Foreign secretary Dominic Raab hosts the daily press briefing following the announcement that loss of smell and taste are added to the official list of Covid-19 signs and anyone over five with coronavirus symptoms can now get a test. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Gary Wells RT @SkyNews: Watch live: Dominic Raab holds the government's daily #coronavirus news conference, as everyone aged five and over with #COVID… 38 seconds ago Müller Live-Video von @SkyNews ansehen: Watch live: Dominic Raab holds the government's daily #coronavirus news conference… https://t.co/8NuyiHrB17 8 minutes ago lovelyanime Coronavirus: Dominic Raab holds daily UK government briefing – watch live https://t.co/x6V4bBvuLM via @YouTube 22 minutes ago Amigo News ITV NEWS - Live: Dominic Raab gives UK government's daily coronavirus briefing - 18 May | ITV News https://t.co/KUImvTaXXc 42 minutes ago