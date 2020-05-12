Dow Analyst Moves: JNJ
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Dow Analyst Moves: JNJ
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Johnson & Johnson is the #7 analyst pick.
Johnson & Johnson also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #89 spot out of 500.
Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Johnson & Johnson is showing a gain of 3.6%.