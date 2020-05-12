Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Analyst Moves: WMT

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Dow Analyst Moves: WMT

Dow Analyst Moves: WMT

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walmart is the #11 analyst pick.

Walmart also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #126 spot out of 500.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dow Analyst Moves: WMT

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walmart is the #11 analyst pick.

Walmart also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #126 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Walmart is showing a gain of 8.2%.



Recent related news from verified sources

Dow recovers by nearly 2,000 points after brutal week

The stock markets ended a brutal week on a positive note. The Dow bounced back by nearly 2,000...
CBS News - Published

Dow Jones News: Disney Could Reopen in July; Apple Stock Gets Price Target Boost

Disney is taking hotel reservations for July, and an analyst expects strong demand for Apple's...
Motley Fool - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow Analyst Moves: JNJ [Video]

Dow Analyst Moves: JNJ

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Johnson & Johnson is the #7 analyst pick. Johnson &..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Analyst Moves: JPM [Video]

Dow Analyst Moves: JPM

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase is the #23 analyst pick. Within the..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published