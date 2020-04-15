Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bill Pullman Reclaims Voice From Trump's Altered 'Independence Day' Clip | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Bill Pullman Reclaims Voice From Trump's Altered 'Independence Day' Clip | THR News

Bill Pullman Reclaims Voice From Trump's Altered 'Independence Day' Clip | THR News

The president's random post had been retweeted 50,000 times and had more than 153,000 "likes" as of 8:30 p.m.

Saturday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Pullman Reacts to Donald Trump's 'Independence Day' Deepfake Video

Bill Pullman is not happy about Donald Trump‘s altered video clip from the movie Independence Day....
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MariaSammutMasc

Blue Girl in a Red Town ❤️💛💚💙💜 Bill Pullman reclaims voice from Donald Trump's "Independence Day" deepfake video https://t.co/XxYeZ49lWe 2 days ago

Lynda555E

Lynda Edwards Bill Pullman reclaims voice from Donald Trump's "Independence Day" deepfake video https://t.co/UNXfyh6LGj 2 days ago

Thor_2000

William Uchtman Bill Pullman reclaims voice from Donald Trump's "Independence Day" deepfake video https://t.co/r9h3Etduqv 2 days ago

excalibur6

Thomas Stalnaker Bill Pullman reclaims voice from Donald Trump's "Independence Day" deepfake video https://t.co/Ljth9EaeuM 2 days ago

Wheatty

Wheatty Bill Pullman Reclaims Voice From Trump's Altered 'Independence Day' Clip | THR News https://t.co/ClILECKQgH 4 days ago

pjee6969

Patricia No he did not have this made. Bill Pullman reclaims voice from Donald Trump's Independence Day deepfake video https://t.co/6KxvWsrT2u 4 days ago

afezio1952

Anthony Fezio Bill Pullman reclaims voice from Donald Trump's Independence Day deepfake video https://t.co/TYsr8uOL1W JUST ANOTHE… https://t.co/bK2D4qw3ue 4 days ago

yoshihirohorii

堀井義博 Bill Pullman Reclaims Voice From Trump's Altered 'Independence Day' Clip | THR News https://t.co/SXmXAgrw1U 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Congress, White House Agree On $500 billion More Bailout [Video]

U.S. Congress, White House Agree On $500 billion More Bailout

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved $484 billion in additional coronavirus relief. The relief is for the U.S. economy and hospitals treating patients sickened by the pandemic. The measure..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published
Sen. Markey Introducing Bill To Protect Dr. Fauci, Other Researchers From Being Fired [Video]

Sen. Markey Introducing Bill To Protect Dr. Fauci, Other Researchers From Being Fired

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey is introducing legislation to protect research institute heads like Dr. Anthony Fauci from being fired without cause.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:29Published