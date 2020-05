Recent related videos from verified sources Summary of Massachusetts' phased reopening plan



Each of the four phases is scheduled to last for a minimum of three weeks, according to the announcement, but could last longer. Officials could also choose to backtrack to an earlier phase “if.. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:07 Published 52 minutes ago Gov. Baker: Reopening plan depends on 'continuing to slow the spread'



"Today we lay out a roadmap to reopening Massachusetts while we continue to fight COVID-19," said Baker. "These two will be inseparable: getting back to work and fighting COVID, until there is a.. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:26 Published 2 hours ago