Sadiq Khan wants London to be first to introduce track and trace

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged ministers to introduce a new contact tracing and testing regime in the capital ahead of other parts of the country.

“I know that in London the R number is down.

I know that in London we have fewer new cases and fewer deaths, thankfully,” he told the PA news agency.

“I think this provides us with a window of opportunity to test, trace, isolate and support because there are low enough numbers for us to be providing testing kits, giving the results within 24 or 48 hours and then – if somebody has tested positive – finding out who they have been in contact with and then tracing them, making contact with them, if need be – if they have tested positive – isolate them and provide support.

“This window of opportunity is a very small one, only for two weeks, so I’m lobbying the Government quite aggressively for them to use test, trace, isolate and support in London now, and I think it was a mistake to remove it on March 12.” trace software relating to the coronavirus.