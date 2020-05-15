Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sadiq Khan wants London to be first to introduce track and trace

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Sadiq Khan wants London to be first to introduce track and trace

Sadiq Khan wants London to be first to introduce track and trace

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged ministers to introduce a new contact tracing and testing regime in the capital ahead of other parts of the country.

“I know that in London the R number is down.

I know that in London we have fewer new cases and fewer deaths, thankfully,” he told the PA news agency.

“I think this provides us with a window of opportunity to test, trace, isolate and support because there are low enough numbers for us to be providing testing kits, giving the results within 24 or 48 hours and then – if somebody has tested positive – finding out who they have been in contact with and then tracing them, making contact with them, if need be – if they have tested positive – isolate them and provide support.

“This window of opportunity is a very small one, only for two weeks, so I’m lobbying the Government quite aggressively for them to use test, trace, isolate and support in London now, and I think it was a mistake to remove it on March 12.” trace software relating to the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Transport for London receives £1.6 billion bailout as revenue drops 90% [Video]

Coronavirus: Transport for London receives £1.6 billion bailout as revenue drops 90%

London's public transport received a government bailout that Mayor Sadiq Khan said wasn't the deal he wanted. Who is really going to pay for this bailout?View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:58Published
Khan: £1.6bn TfL bailout ‘a bad deal’ [Video]

Khan: £1.6bn TfL bailout ‘a bad deal’

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says the £1.6 billion bailout of Transport for London is “a bad deal”, but that the alternative was “for our buses and trains to grind to a halt”. Report by Jonesia...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:33Published