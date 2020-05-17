Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Federal Reserve Chair Says US Economy Recovery May Begin By Summer

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Federal Reserve Chair Says US Economy Recovery May Begin By Summer

Federal Reserve Chair Says US Economy Recovery May Begin By Summer

Federal Reserve Chair Says US Economy Recovery May Begin By Summer If there is not another wave of COVID-19, Jerome Powell says America could start to return in this year's second half.

Jerome Powell, via '60 Minutes' He explains that it is because the collapse was not orchestrated by a housing or bank crisis.

Powell added that the economy's recovery process will take a longer time than the downturn.

According to the Federal Reserve Chair, it could go on through the end of 2021.

In only two months, the pandemic has led to 36 million seeking unemployment benefits.

According to the Associated Press, America's 14.7 percent unemployment rate is also expected to rise.

Powell says the rate could reach levels not seen since the Great Depression, but adds that banks are in better shape now.

For parts of the economy that require groups of people to congregate, Powell notes recovery will be more challenging.

In order for normal economic shopping and travel behavior to resume, he explains that a vaccine is needed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Federal Reserve Chair Says Economic Recovery Could Hinge On Vaccine

Federal Reserve Chair Says Economic Recovery Could Hinge On VaccineWatch VideoFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a vaccine will likely be required for the economy...
Newsy - Published

Powell: Recovery may begin by summer, will likely be slow

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed optimism Sunday that the U.S....
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

WealthProvident

Provident Wealth Solutions "There’re plenty of people who think negative interest rates are a good policy. But we don’t really think so at the… https://t.co/g1Ubz0q1MU 2 days ago

PenDailyNews

Peninsula Daily News Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Fed’s lending programs for medium-sized businesses and st… https://t.co/MgVylxBFuO 2 days ago

LPLmyCFO

Mark Muschick, CPA There’re plenty of people who think negative interest rates are a good policy. But we don’t really think so at the… https://t.co/i4rWk4RTDx 2 days ago

ShowKnows

ShowKnows RT @YahooFinance: Highlight: "There wasn't anything new on the monetary policy front from the Federal Reserve," @bcheungz says about Fed Ch… 2 days ago

YahooFinance

Yahoo Finance Highlight: "There wasn't anything new on the monetary policy front from the Federal Reserve," @bcheungz says about… https://t.co/mFEi8ISxTj 2 days ago

newscourier

The News Courier Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Fed's lending programs for medium-sized businesses and st… https://t.co/9tjkLJ3dP3 2 days ago

mlnangalama

mlnangalama via @PerilOfAfrica Fed's Powell says new lending programs to launch by June 1: 2020-05-19T15:20:53Z WASHINGTON (AP)… https://t.co/bwN95wESu7 3 days ago

olgita0101

Dont Vote like BW Vote For A BW #KDHarris4VP/K ⚖️ RT @detroitnews: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says that the Fed’s lending programs for medium-sized businesses and state and local g… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Economic burden 'has not been evenly spread' -Fed Chair [Video]

Economic burden 'has not been evenly spread' -Fed Chair

“We are in the midst of an economic downturn without modern precedent... and while the burden is widespread, it's not evenly spread" Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said before speaking to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published
Stocks Dip as Investors Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell [Video]

Stocks Dip as Investors Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Stocks fell a bit, as all eyes are on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is testifying before a Senate panel.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:39Published