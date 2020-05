Video: Warmer weather ahead of Memorial Day weekend Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:45s - Published 6 minutes ago Video: Warmer weather ahead of Memorial Day weekend Tropical Storm Arthur is tracking offshore, which means we should avoid the rain. 0

60'S.IT IS ONLY 51 IN PLYMOUTH ANDPROVINCETOWN.WE ARE ON THE EDGE OF THECLOUDS.IT IS JU ABOUT COMPLETELYCLEAR TO THE NORTH BUT THICKERCLOUDS TO THE SOUTH WHERE WEHAVE A TROPICAL STORM, ARTHUR,NO LONGER ANY TROPICAL STORMWARNINGS ALONG THE CAROLINACOAST AS THE STORM HAS MOVEDEAST AND WILL CONTINUE TO TRUCKOFFSHORE OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS,PROBABLY GRADUALLY WEAKENING.THE CLEARING TREND MOVES IN.WITH THE WIND BEING A LITTLESTRONGER OFF THE WATER, CLOUDSMAY COME IN AT TIMES FROM THEOCEAN AND IT IS GOING TO BECOOLER SO YO SEE THETEMPERATURES TOMORROW, PRETTYMUCH ON THE COOL SIDE.PARTIAL CLEARING AND COOLTONIGHT, IN THE 40'S AND LET'SCALL IT PARTLY SUNNY OVERALLTOMORROW.JUST THE LOW 50'S RIGHT ON THEWATER, TO THE LOW 60'S WELLINLAND FOR TOMORROW' HIGHS.I WANT TO POINT OUT THE WINDS,SEE HOW THEY PICK UP TOMORROWMORNING OR BY TOMORROW MORNINGAND STAY GUSTY DURING THE DAY,PARTIULARLY THE COAST AND THECAPE, THEN THEY WILL STARTEASING AFTER THAT.LET'S SEE ABOUT GETTING THINGSWARMED UP.KELLY ANN WILL TELL US WHEN THATWILL HAPPEN.KELLY AN WE ARE SEEING A NICE,STEADY INCLINE AS WE MOVE LATERINTO THE WEEK.THIS IS THE KIND OF WARM-UP WEWANT TO ESPECIALLY AFTER THECOLD CONDITIONS TOMORROW AND THEWIND.TOWARDS 60 BY WEDNESDAY, CLOSERTO AVERAGE.THE AVERAGE HIGH THIS TIME OFYEAR IS 67 BUT A NICE JUMP BYFRIDAY, MAKING A RUN TO 80DEGREES.BEFORE WE G TOO EXCITED,COMPARING THIS TO THE RECORD, WEARE WELL BELOW SO WE ARE ABOUT75 FOR FORECASTS IN WORCESTER,80 FOR BOSTON AND THAT IS BELOWTHE RECORD.FRIDAY, THE NORMAL HIGH IS INTHE UPPER 60'S BUT BY THE END OFTHE MONTH THE NORMAL HIGH WILLBE TOWARDS 70 DEGREES.WE ARE GETTING WARME AND THESEASON IS CHANGING.WITH WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST, HIGH61, THAT IS SOMETHING WE WILLSEE FOR INLAND SPOTS.IN BOSTON, MID-50'S AND WE WILLSEE THAT FOR MUCH OF THE COASTLINE.WATER TEMPERATURE 49 DEGREES,VERY COOL SO THE WIND O THEOCEAN WILL KEEP US COOLER.A SIMILAR OUTLOOK FOR THURSDAY,70 INLAND, 60'S AT THE COAST,MUCH WARMER REGION-WIDE BYFRIDAY.SATURDAY, 60'S OF THE COAST, 70INLA AND SATURDAY, WE AREWATCHING A STORM TO THE SOUTH.LOOKS LIKE W WILL MISS OUT ONRAIN CHANCES TO THE SOUTH BUT ANEAST WIND WILL REDEVELOP, WHICHWILL KEEP US COOLER BY SUNDAY.DOWN IN THE 60'S AND WE WILLLIKELY STAY DRY AS WE MOVETOWARDS MEMORI





