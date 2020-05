Video: Warmer but cloudier Memorial Day in Massachusetts Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:50s - Published 21 hours ago Video: Warmer but cloudier Memorial Day in Massachusetts The temperature will begin to climb midweek, with more humidity arriving by the end of the work week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video: Warmer but cloudier Memorial Day in Massachusetts WIND 11 MILES PER HOUR.THE PATTERN ON THE HIGH SYSTEMIS PUSHING OFF THE OCEAN.THERE IS A LIE OF REALLY WARMAIR.OVERNIGH TONIGHT, SOME OF THECLOUDS WILL BUILD BACK IN.I 11:00 YOU WILL SEE MOSTLYCLOUDY SKIES.TOMORROW MORNING THERE WILL BE ALOT OF CLOUDS OUT THERE IS WELL.TO THE NORTHWEST, NO, THERE WILLNOT BE ANY CLOUDS.AS WE HEAD THROUGH THE AFTERNOONTHE CLOUD COVER WILL THIN ITWILL NOT GO AWAY COMPLETELY.CLOSER TO THE COAST, THAT CLOUDWE WILL BE A FEW DEGREES WARMER.TUESDAY, THESE ARE THETEMPERATURES.EVEN BOSTON GETTING CLOSE TO 80DEGREES.WIND OUT OF THE SOUTH.IT ALL DEPENDS ON WEDNESDAYDIRECTION THIS TIME OF YEAR.WE ARE IN THE 40’S.COOL TEMPERATURES, IN SOME SPOTSDROPPING INTO THE LOW 40’S.ALONG THE CAPE, CLOSE TO 40DEGREES WHEN THE CLOUD COVERCOMES IN.TONIGHT, MOSTLY CLOUDY SKY.WE WILL WARM UP INTO THE UPPER50’S.IF YOU’RE NEAR THE WATER, MOSTLYCOOL.THERE WILL BE SOME PLACES THATGET STUCK IN THE LOWER 60’S.AT LEAST WE GET TO ENJOY SOMEPARTLY CLOUDY SKIES.LOOK AT THIS.ORANGE AND KEENE, CLOSING IN ON80 DEGREES.WE MAY NOT EVEN GET 60 DEGREESN.WE WILL HAVE A VARIETY.SEAPORT, COPLEY SQUARE, THEREWILL PROBABLY BE A GOOD FIVE TO10 DEGREE DIFFERENCE.THE WARM AIR OUT TO THE WESTWILL MAKE A RUN AT US AND MOVEEVENT.THERE’S A FRONT ASSOCIATED WITHIT.THERE WILL BE THUNDERSTORMS.YOU WILL SEE THAT OUT TO THEWEST.WE WILL GET THAT COMING INFRIDAY.FRIDAY, THE BIGGEST CONCERN WILLBE DOWNPOURS.THE HUMIDITY IS GOING TO COMEUP.WE WILL BE WARMER ON TUESDAY.WEDNESDAY, 84 DEGREES.THAT SETS US UP FOR A FRONT ONFRIDAY.HE IS A, HOT, AND HUMID.A COLD FRONT WITH THE THREAT OFTHUNDERSTORMS ON FRIDAY.COOLER AIR MOVES BACK AND ONSATURDAY AND YOU WILL SEE THATIN NEXT WEEKS FORECAST WITHHIGHS IN THE 70’S, WHICH ISABSOLUTE





