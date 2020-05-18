Global  

Apple set to reopen more stores, face masks mandatory

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s
Apple is all set to open 25 more of its stores in the US and 12 in Canada, but people who will be visiting the stores will be required to wear a face mask.

If the person is not wearing a mask, then it will be provided by the store itself.

Temperature checks will also be conducted at the door, Engadget reported.

Last month, the company had decided to close all of its stores due to the coronavirus.

Apple has gradually started opening its store from last week in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska.The company is also enforcing steps like social distancing in its stores and will use a full-time janitorial staff to clean the store every hour.

