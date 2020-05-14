FUTURE OF SHOPPING

What will shopping look like moving forward and what steps are stores taking to keep customers safe

Keep customers safe?

Vicky nguyen tells us more.

That's the goal, this week..

As hundreds more open across america.

Tech giant apple reopens 25 stores across half a dozen states.

While some will only offer curbside pickup..

Others will allow in-store shopping with social distancing and cleanliness in mind.

Gfx begin customers will also have to wear masks, submit to temperature checks at the door and answer health-related questions as part of a screening process for covid-19 symptoms. gfx end nordstrom has already reopened about 35 stores across the south..

With more locations to follow.

Under its new guidelines, the retailer will quarantine returned items for at least 24 hours..

And make sure customers know the rules as soon as they enter.

Sot - jamie nordstrom / president of stores, nordstrom jamie nordstrom zoom we found in the stores we have open is the most important person is that greeter at the door who explains to the customer what's going on, what they can expect, and we found that that's a really critical part of of the customer experience.

Gfx begin the world's largest mall operator, simon, announcing it will provide masks and hand sanitizer to shoppers gfx end drg: they need to promote physical distancing and crowd control, mask usage within their store.

They need to have hand sanitizer or wipes available ... they need to ramp up cleaning and disinfecting practices ... they need to communicate they need, easy-to-read signs everywhere and grocery stores are making changes too.

Shoppers at the nation's largest grocery chain-kroger-will hear this: "maintain a distance of six feet, approximately two cart lengths, from others when possible" (gfx) kroger ceo rodney mcmullen said the company spent more than 700 million dollars to increase wages, add safety measures, and improve technology for online orders and deliveries.

Rm: early on-- we started bein' in contact with retailers in china, italy, hong kong, singapore... and we started putting together what are the things that we need to do to keep our associates safe and our customers safe.

Behind the scenes: overhead cameras and sensors will count how many customers are in the store.

(gfx) the company shared its 48 page "coronavirus blueprint" online...to help other businesses safely re-open with best practices for cleaning, curbside pickup, and emergency sick leave policies that encourage workers to stay home at the first sign of illness.

Vn: sometimes it's good to put it out there so that everyone can benefit from this knowledge and it sounds like that's what you all are trying to do.

Rm: anything that we can do to help get america back up and operating-- is something good for all of us.

And expect more options for a no-contact shopping experience-we first showed you this smart cart in february.

Scan your items and when it's time to check out, tap your credit card... "enjoy your bananas" "take care!"

.... no need to wait in a busy checkout line.

The company that makes it says it's seen a spike in demand since the pandemic.

Analytics company sas developed this heat mapping technology which businesses can use to monitor room capacity and even identify high-touch areas that may require more frequent cleaning.

But with no federal mandates on how stores re-open, experts say shoppers should use their discretion...about where to spend.

If you see a store that's not requiring masks, that doesn't have hand sanitizer...would you go in?

