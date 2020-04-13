New TikTok CEO Will Focus On Music And Gaming

The former head of streaming services at Disney Kevin Mayer is the new CEO of TikTok.

According to Business Insider, he said he wants to focus on music and gaming at his new job.

Trending songs on TikTok have made it to the Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart each month.

Artists like Drake have also used the app to promote new releases through dance challenges.

Advertisers have also found ways to tap into the app to drive brand awareness.

Companies like e.l.f Cosmetics and Warner Bros.

Entertainment has used TikTok to generate user engagement.