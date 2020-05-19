Disgusting Woman Filmed Spitting on Fruit in China

ANSHUN, CHINA — A female vendor was filmed on May 11th, in a now-viral video, sipping water from a bottle and then to mist her waxberries, spat the water from her mouth all over the fruit.

The clip which was shared to the Chinese platform Weibo has led the farmers market to terminate the woman's contract and stick her on the blacklist for life.

The video comes after growing international concern over China's open animal markets causing the spread of coronavirus.

But in a twist, Ms.Yang, the vendor says she has been wronged, as she was in fact spraying water around the berries on the floor to keep the dust down.

