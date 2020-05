Owners Of Atilis Gym In Bellmawr Plan To Stay Open Despite Gov. Murphy's Warning Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:44s - Published 58 minutes ago Trang Do reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Owners Of Atilis Gym In Bellmawr Plan To Stay Open Despite Gov. Murphy's Warning IN THE THIGH AND IS LIST INTHE STABLE CONDITION.SO FAR NO SUSPECT NO MOTIVE INTHE SHOOTING.THE OWNERS AFTER SOUTHJERSEY GYM ARE GETTING READYFOR ANOTHER SHOWDOWN, WILLOPEN ONCE AGAIN DESPITE ORDERFROM GOVERNOR MURPHY.TRANG DO IS LIVE OUTSIDE OFTHE GYM IN BELLMAWR WHERE SHEJUST SPOKE WITH ONE OF THEOWNERS.GOOD MORNING.Reporter: GOOD MORNING,CO-OWNER FRANK TRUMBETTI SAY200 MEMBERS CAME HERE TO THEGYM TO WORK OUT YESTERDAY PLUSDOZENS OF OTHER PEOPLE HERE INTHE PARKING LOT.AND IT REALLY LOOKS LIKE APOLITICAL RALLY AT TIMES.BUT THE OWNER SAYS THAT THISIS NOT A POLITICAL ISSUE FORHIM.RATHER, ONE ABOUTCONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS.ATILIS OPENING MONDAY NOTONLY PROMPTED PEOPLE BUT AVISIT FROM THE BELLMAWR POLICESTATION, ISSUED CITATION TOTHE GYM'S OWNER FOR VIOLATETHE GOVERNOR'S EXECUTIVEORDER.I DON'T CARE HOW MUCH ITIS.THEY'RE DOING THEIR JOB.IT WILL GET THROWN OUTBECAUSE IT IS AGAINST THECOMPETITION.HE CAN DO WHATEVER HEWANTS.I WILL DO THIS TOMORROW.AND THE NEXT DAY.SPEAK TO GO "EYEWITNESSNEWS" THIS MORNING CO-ON ERRFRANK TRUMBETTI ENCOURAGED JIMOWNERS TO RETURN TODAY BUT BEPREPARED TO FACE THECONSEQUENCE.KNOW GO GET YOUR WORK OUTIN LIKE NORMAL HUMAN BEING,YOU ARE PROBABLY GOING TO BEPOTENTIALLY ARRESTED.HE AND HIS BUSINESS PARTNERIAIAN SMITH RETAINED LAWYER TOSEND A LETTER TO GOVERNOR PHILMURPHY CALLING THE SHELTER INPLACE ORDERS, QUOTE,UNCONSTITUTIONAL PUSHING BACKON DISTINCTION BETWEENESSENTIAL AND NON-ESSENTIALBUSINESS.PEOPLE KEEP ASKING ME AM IAFRAID?ABSOLUTELY.BUT I'M MORE AFRAID MYGRANDCHILDREN IF I EVER HAVEONE WON'T HAVE RIGHTS ANDSOMEBODY'S GOT TO STANDS TO UPIT.WHILE URGING OTHER BUSINESSTOSS STAND WITH HIM, GOVERNORMURPHY HAD STERN RESPONSE FORTHE GYM AND ANYONE ELSETHINKING ABOUT DEFYING HISI'M NOT CONCERNED IT WILLVIRAL OUT OF CONTROL.WE WILL TAKINGS, I THINK IFSOMEONE SHOWS UP I DON'T KNOWTHIS TO BE THE CASE IF YOUSHOW UP AT THAT GYM AGAINTOMORROW THERE WILL BEDIFFERENT REALITY THAN SHOWINGTODAY.THAT'S JUST WE'VE GOT TO -- WECAN'T JUST -- THESE AREN'TJUST WORDS.WEAVER TONE FORCE THERE IS BUTI I ALSO DON'T WANT TO STARTWORLD WAR THREE.YESTERDAY THE KONYSHEVOWNERS ONLY PEOPLE ISSUEDCITATIONS, GYM MEMBERS WORKINGWROUGHT GIVEN WARNINGS BYPOLICE, IT IS UNCLEAR WHATFURTHER ACTION THE STATE TOTAKE WHEN THE GYM OPENS BACKUP AGAIN LATER THIS MORNING.BUT FOR NOW, WE'RE LIVE INBELLMAWR, I'M TRANG DO, CBS-3,"EYEWITNESS NEWS."





