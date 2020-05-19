This incredible dog has learned to do CPR Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:25s - Published 3 weeks ago This incredible dog has learned to do CPR This incredible dog is so clever she has learned to do - CPR.Senior shelter officer Tania, 35, said it only took her Boxer Pixie, three, 45 minutes to learn the incredible trick.Now when Tania lies motionless on the floor, and is unresponsive, Pixie will leap into action and pound on her chest in exactly the right place.She's got so good the animal management worker had to start putting a book under her top during training, to stop him hitting her so hard.Tania said she taught her the trick just for the fun of it during lockdown - but hopes she'd be able to help save a life now if she needed to.Tania said: "I wanted to teach her a new trick, she knows quite a few and wanted to do something a bit different."She knows all her basic commands, competitive obedience, hungry hippos, jenga, back stall, arm jumps."Pixie is so very smart and insanely easy to teach, she loves her trick training."Tania started teaching Pixie in April and said it only took the pooch two or three training sessions of about 15 minutes each, to master it.Tania has six dogs - three boxers, a pitbull, American bully and an American staffordshire terrier.She added: "This is just a trick I saw Lusy Imbergerova and her gorgeous dog Deril do at Crufts 2017 and thought that was amazing and never forgot her routine."I just love the company of the dogs, they are real characters, and always make me laugh and cry too sometimes."I love training with them it brings me such joy and to see them have a love of what they do. "Only a few of my dogs compete as the others are just not into and that's fine, they still amazing pets and the best cuddlers. "I love taking them out on new adventures weather it be the forest or beach - I love my pack." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend This incredible dog is so clever she has learned to do - CPR.Senior shelter officer Tania, 35, said it only took her Boxer Pixie, three, 45 minutes to learn the incredible trick.Now when Tania lies motionless on the floor, and is unresponsive, Pixie will leap into action and pound on her chest in exactly the right place.She's got so good the animal management worker had to start putting a book under her top during training, to stop him hitting her so hard.Tania said she taught her the trick just for the fun of it during lockdown - but hopes she'd be able to help save a life now if she needed to.Tania said: "I wanted to teach her a new trick, she knows quite a few and wanted to do something a bit different."She knows all her basic commands, competitive obedience, hungry hippos, jenga, back stall, arm jumps."Pixie is so very smart and insanely easy to teach, she loves her trick training."Tania started teaching Pixie in April and said it only took the pooch two or three training sessions of about 15 minutes each, to master it.Tania has six dogs - three boxers, a pitbull, American bully and an American staffordshire terrier.She added: "This is just a trick I saw Lusy Imbergerova and her gorgeous dog Deril do at Crufts 2017 and thought that was amazing and never forgot her routine."I just love the company of the dogs, they are real characters, and always make me laugh and cry too sometimes."I love training with them it brings me such joy and to see them have a love of what they do. "Only a few of my dogs compete as the others are just not into and that's fine, they still amazing pets and the best cuddlers. "I love taking them out on new adventures weather it be the forest or beach - I love my pack."







Tweets about this 💥 (wannabe) Ƀreaker of (the Bad) Loops 💫 @chrisalbon It's incredible that I only just learned this (iirc, from @andrewheiss) last week... 13 minutes ago Garfield Thelonius Remington III RT @MuslimJustice: Wow all of this community testimony is 🔥🔥🔥! This has been such an incredible display of grassroots efforts to shift powe… 33 minutes ago Oklahoma County Bar RT @mollz405: What do you know about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre? I first learned of the tragedy a few years ago. The @tulsaworld has laun… 51 minutes ago Jason Zeppa How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi. An incredible book, I'm not even past chapter 1 yet and I have learned s… https://t.co/Yiv0ed6bt5 1 hour ago MuslimJusticeLeague Wow all of this community testimony is 🔥🔥🔥! This has been such an incredible display of grassroots efforts to shift… https://t.co/HGp7O9lEms 1 hour ago Molly Fleming What do you know about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre? I first learned of the tragedy a few years ago. The… https://t.co/vi5Oj6tQCl 2 hours ago Joey Ritchie Brookhart 🧼😷 This week I learned about the incredible life & art of Jimmy Lee Sudduth. And I really want to make my own paints f… https://t.co/tPEfHMhCPX 3 hours ago Sport | Denstone College Another incredible Dedicated Athlete Scheme seminar, this time with @PhilEdwardsFH of @TeamUSA Hockey. Those involv… https://t.co/yu4ch041ng 4 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources Watch This Clever Dog Give ‘CPR’ After Learning Incredible New Trick



This super smart dog is a lot more than just a cute face! The Boxer, named Pixie, is so clever she learned how to give CPR. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:43 Published 3 weeks ago