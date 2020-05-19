Global  

Coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi to chair opposition meet on friday on plight of migrants | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi to chair opposition meet on friday on plight of migrants | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi to chair opposition meet on friday on plight of migrants | Oneindia News

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of opposition leaders to discuss the prevailing situation in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of nationwide lockdown and the government’s announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to revive the Covid-19 hit economy on Friday.

A chilling video of the murders of a local Samajwadi Party politician and his son - being shot dead by two men at close range in a field in western Uttar Pradesh - has emerged.

The set-up for a new confrontation between the centre and states was put in place today with an overhauling of the rules that were being followed so far to send migrant workers home on special "Shramik" trains.

