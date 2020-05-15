Restaurant is using dinosaur figures on chairs during social distancing rules

Global  

A restaurant is using toy dinosaurs to keep customers company as social distancing rules have lead to dozens of empty seats.

The BBQ grill in Songkhla, southern Thailand sits the green creatures at table where places have been limited during the coronavirus pandemic.

They also prevent too many people from sitting at tables, which would break social distancing rules.

One of the customers said it was a good idea to have the vacant seats filled.

He said: "I am aware of the importance of social distancing, so I thought this was a cute way to fill the vacant seats.'' Shopping malls, many with restaurants inside, were allowed to re-open on Sunday (May 17) as the country gradually eases its Covid-19 restrictions.

