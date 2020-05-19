Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pelosi Says Trump Should Avoid Hydroxychloroquine Due to His Weight

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Pelosi Says Trump Should Avoid Hydroxychloroquine Due to His Weight

Pelosi Says Trump Should Avoid Hydroxychloroquine Due to His Weight

Pelosi Says Trump Should Avoid Hydroxychloroquine Due to His Weight Speaking to CNN, the House Speaker referred to Trump as "morbidly obese." Nancy Pelosi, via CNN Pelosi's comments come after Trump said he was using hydroxychloroquine to help ward off COVID-19.

President Donald Trump Last month, the FDA said that the drug was not an effective option for avoiding or treating coronavirus.

According to a 2019 medical physical, the president is listed at 243 pounds.

On the CDC's Body Mass Index, this puts the 73-year-old at 30.4, which puts him in the area of "obese." A BMI above 40 would categorized someone as "morbidly obese." According to 'USA Today,' the 6-foot-3-inch Trump has high cholesterol, but no record of any heart issues.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi digs at Trump, calls president 'morbidly obese'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., took a shot at President Trump's weight amid the revelation...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

hkwizard3

Skip Dixon RT @Pismo_B: Pelosi: Trump Should Not Take Medication Prescribed By His Doctor Because Trump Is ‘Morbidly Obese’ Says the old Drunken Hag… 30 seconds ago

BillCarson2162

Frank Haggerty "Crazy" Nancy Pelosi says 'morbidly obese' Trump should not be taking hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/P7NN5WPo4y 33 seconds ago

jpssrf1787

🇺🇸🇮🇱Religious Freedom🇮🇱God Bless America🇺🇸 RT @T_S_P_O_O_K_Y: Vodka and vicodin...@NancyPelosi says 'morbidly obese' Trump should not be taking hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/QEDhLC… 40 seconds ago

10toeslucy

George Lopez Pelosi: 'Morbidly obese' Trump should not take drug https://t.co/wtJoGX6MWq and you should get drunk so often. 1 minute ago

BillCarson2162

Frank Haggerty RT @BillCarson2162: "Crazy" Nancy Pelosi says 'morbidly obese' Trump should not be taking hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/wbpQ0fxI5v https:… 1 minute ago

stein_ir

Iris S RT @JohnWDean: Nancy Pelosi minces no words and says a “morbidly obese” Trump should not be taking hydroxychloroquine! Thank you, Nancy. ht… 1 minute ago

BillCarson2162

Frank Haggerty "Crazy" Nancy Pelosi says 'morbidly obese' Trump should not be taking hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/wbpQ0fxI5v https://t.co/Y1Qf1TSyKU 1 minute ago

fasterbunny666

Jᴀɴᴇᴛ Rᴇsɪsᴛs 🇨🇦 #CᴀɴᴀᴅᴀPʀᴏᴜᴅ #CᴀɴᴀᴅᴀSᴛʀᴏɴɢ 🇨🇦 RT @JamesrossrJames: Nancy Pelosi says Trump is 'morbidly obese' and should not take hydroxychloroquine Other words for 'morbidly obese' b… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Morbidly Obese' [Video]

Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Morbidly Obese'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised Donald Trump not to take hydroxychloroquine. Pelosi made the recommendation hours after Trump announced he has been taking the drug for the past 10 days. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published