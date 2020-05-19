Pelosi Says Trump Should Avoid Hydroxychloroquine Due to His Weight Speaking to CNN, the House Speaker referred to Trump as "morbidly obese." Nancy Pelosi, via CNN Pelosi's comments come after Trump said he was using hydroxychloroquine to help ward off COVID-19.

President Donald Trump Last month, the FDA said that the drug was not an effective option for avoiding or treating coronavirus.

According to a 2019 medical physical, the president is listed at 243 pounds.

On the CDC's Body Mass Index, this puts the 73-year-old at 30.4, which puts him in the area of "obese." A BMI above 40 would categorized someone as "morbidly obese." According to 'USA Today,' the 6-foot-3-inch Trump has high cholesterol, but no record of any heart issues.