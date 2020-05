Officials Say Howard Jacobson Led 90-Minute Police Chase Through Northeast Philly, Montgomery County

WELCOME BACK TO CBS-3 AT4:00.I'M JESSICA KARTALIJA.WE NOW KNOW THE IDENTITY OFSUSPECT WHO LED POLICE ONWILDS CHANGES THROUGHPHILADELPHIA AND MONTGOMERYCOUNTY.AS DAN KOOB TOLD US, HE IS NOSTRANGER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT.HOWARD JACOBSON KNOWN BYMANY POLICE OFFICERS TO BE ACAREER CRIMINAL AFTER ZERONINE MINUTE POLICE CHASETHROUGH PHILADELPHIA ANDMONTGOMERY COUNTY HE'S NOWBEHIND BARS.YES, HE IS KNOWN TO US FROMPRIOR CONTACTS, BUT HE'S NOTUNFAMILIAR TO US, AND POLICEIN GENERAL.PHILADELPHIA POLICE SAYSMONTGOMERY COUNTY WILL TAKETHE LEAD IN CHARGING JACOBSONWHILE PHILADELPHIA PDCONTINUES TO BUILD ITS CASE.THEY CAPTURED THE ENDS OF THECHASE ON CAMERA, ENDING AT11:00 P.M.

MONDAY NIGHT ON THE2500 BLOCK OF WELSH RD.

BYPHILLY PD ON ARREST WARRANTOUT OF ABINGTON.ABINGTON PD SAYS JACOB SONRESPONSIBLE FOR 15 COMMERCIALBURGLARIES, THAT OCCURRED OVERTHE LAST FEW WEEKS INMONTGOMERY, BUCKS, ANDPHILADELPHIA COUNTIESINCLUDING THREE IN ABINGTONTOWNSHIP.HE IS THAT'S CUSTODY RIGHT.NO CAN'T DO ANYTHING AT THISMOMENT.BUT MONTGOMERY COUNTY DOESTHEIR PART OF THEIRINVESTIGATION AND WE DO OURPART OF THE INVESTIGATION.MOST OF THESE BREAK-IN'SHAPPENED OVERNIGHT, JACOBSON