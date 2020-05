Rare footage of now-extinct Tasmanian tiger Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:22s - Published now Rare footage of now-extinct Tasmanian tiger The 1935 clip is more than 12 months later than the previously last confirmed footage of a thylacine, from 1933. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources Rare footage of the last living Tasmanian tiger unearthed, shared online The footage was initially recorded for Tasmania the Wonderland, a 1935 travelogue. The Tasmanian...

USATODAY.com - Published 3 hours ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this