Health Guidelines Going Forward

WAAY 31 is joined by Huntsville Hospital infectious disease physician Dr. Hafsa Siddiqui to talk about health guidelines as businesses open back up in Huntsville.

>>> dan shaffer: we are taking you deeper into the impact of the coronavirus.

>> najahe sherman: tonight we're joined by huntsville hospital infectious disease physician.

Thank you for being with us this evening.

>> i'm glad to be here.

>> najahe sherman: hydroxy colo.

What is it and what does it do?

>> hydroxychloroquine is a drug that has historically been used to treat parasite infection like malaria and rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

It's the drug that is currently been in use to treat covid-19 patients during this pandemic.

Initial data came that showed some success, however further studies came out that failed to demonstrate its efficacy.

Nih recently published their guidelines state that the use of hydroxychloroquine, the clinical data that we have available right now does not favor -- either favor nor recommend against its use in the treatment of covid-19.

Fda has issued its guidelines state that the ice of hydroxychloroquine should only be used in hospitalized setting or clinical trials considering its side effects.

>> dan shaffer: can taking the drug then do more harm than good if you don't have malaria, lupus, or rheumatoid arthritis?

>> like any other medication if you take it without any indication it poses so risks.

There are side effects that people can experience.

And again, i would say that it's used should be monitored by a physician and should be closely monitored for any side effects.

>> najahe sherman: most medicalled a vieders say hydroxychloroquine won't fight the strain of coronavirus.

But some are holding out hope that they will.

How do decisions like these get made?

>> a clinical decision whether to use the medication or not should be pace based on data coming out from clinical trials.

If clinical trials are showing our medication is successful, people go ahead and start using the medication as a treatment.

However, to date t new data that has been coming out regarding the use of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of covid-19 infection is not showing favorable response.

>> so you you said earlier that -- and just now, in fact, some studies showed that it could help but why would that change.

The early studies showed it could help but the other ones don't.

>> there was limitation to that study that came out initially.

The patient population that was selected in that was different.

So now when we are doing further trials we are keeping all those points in mind and while conducting the trials.

So this data that is coming out they have more number of patients, the treatment arms are more balanced.

However in the initial study the treatment was not very well ball balanced.

So all of these factors determine the outcome of study.

>> najahe sherman: we don't want to get political but a doctor and professor at harvard called the president's decision, quote, irresponsible.

Do you agree, and why?

>> i heard them use the president of united states is taking hydroxychloroquine.

I'm not aware of his medical history.

Neither the indication of it in his case.

I should say the use of hydroxychloroquine should be supervised by a physician and needs to be closely monitored for side effects as we know that it can cause heart rhythm issues.

>> dan shaffer: the president is consulting with a white house physician.

We should mention that.

He also said what do you have to lose.

Is this a win or lose situation?

>> again, use of medication should be based on clinical data.

If clinical data is going showing against it, especially the new nih recommended in the new guidelines along with the combination of an antibody called exit , theyare not recommending to combine its use.

So if clinical data is going against its use, then we should avoid it.

>> najahe sherman: there is some hope about a vaccine from biotech de de moderna.

What do you know about the vaccine and what makes it promising?

>> yes, some are working on the development of covid-19 vaccine.

They have initially done a small trial.

The initial data is showing that healthy individuals did respond to the vaccine in terms of development of immune response.

However, further trials are needed to determine whether this immune response will actually prevent from acquisition of infection.

The companies are starting their second trial, a phase two trial, soon and then they are planning to start their phase three trial in july.

So the time will tell how effective is that vaccine.

But i would say that, yes, we are waiting for a good vaccine which we can use throughout the world in order to develop immunity to prevent activity quesacquisition ofcovid-19 infe.

>> dan shaffer: you said time will well.

A brief timeline in terms of going through the vaccine trials.

When would a vaccine be widely available?

>> w moderna, the company, is state that they are planning to -- if the trial goes well, they are planning to bring the vaccine on the market by fall of 2020.

However, historically vaccines have taken about two to three years to come into market.

We shall see how the trials are going to go and whether they will be able to bring the vaccine on the market by fall of 2020.

>> najahe sherman: is there any chance that life returns to normal before there is a vac vaccine?

>> i think at this point we need to find a new norm.

People need to be more cautious, practice social distancing and we have to open the economy and business slowly and cautiously and depending on how things are going after we reopen the business and economy, we have to redefine how we're going to do all of this again.

>> dan shaffer: we notice you're wearing a mask today.

What is the bottom line on masks?

Early in the pandemic masks were an option.

Now they're recommended.

What's the final word on face coverings?

>> the more the herrier, merrier,i would say.

Yes, when you're covering your face, when you're talking or when you're sneezing or coughing, you're not spreading your droplets in the air and in the same way you are not getting exposed to somebody else close by when they're coughing or sneezing to the droplets.

So it is a protection.

>> dan shaffer: should it be required of everyone to wear?

>> now the new guidelines are that, yes, it is required for everyone along with social distancing.

>> dan shaffer: all right.

We appreciate that.

Doctor, thank you very much for joining us, infectious disease specialist, huntsville hospital.