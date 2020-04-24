OHIO COUNTY COVID-19 CASES

Global  

Of reporters are spread out throughout the tristate-- let's kick things off with tyler druin-- he's live tonight in ohio county-- where-- at this hour-- a new effort to boost testing is underway as more businesses open - more cases of covid-19 are confirmed in ohio county - "six new cases today unfortunately" so far more than 140 people have contracted the virus - the bright side-- no confirmed deaths with just under 25,000 residents - the counties largest employer-- perdue farms accounted for many of the rural county's cases - the county judge exec.

Says perdue has handled the virus effectively as meat production resumes at full capacity.

More workers are back in the community - county leaders worry people might be letting their guard down - "i'm proud to say ohio county now has three testing sites, the big one is kroger, its today tomorrow and thursday, the gov.

Office arrange for us to have, i am very proud of that, please try to get tested" ohio county native josh wright says he took advantage of one of three testing locations here in ohio county - he says the process takes about ten minutes - he even gave the test to himself.

"i feel like i've always been a person that likes to know answers, i am going to get an answer here, i realize i could get it next week, but for this time here i am going to know i am either negative or positive" with two small children at home - the long time county employee says he is grateful for all of the workers in the community-- like the kentucky state police and national guard-- working security for the drive up locations.

In ohio county - tyler druin 44news.




