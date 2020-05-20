Businesses in phase three category waiting for governor's go-ahead

As Shasta County continues to move through phase two of the state’s reopening plan; people are looking towards phase three, which includes places like gyms, hair salons, and churches

They ymca is putting health and safety measures into place so they're ready to hit the ground running.

The "y" is spacing out work out equipment... setting up sneeze guards... and making masks mandatory for employeesãall to reduce risk when people start to come back.

I think if they talk all the necessary precautions like sanitizing the equipment after someone touches it and wearing face masks we just have to keep safety as the number one priority for our members and our staff going forward the "y" is offering virtual zoom workout classes for its members so that they can stay active during the stay at home order.

The "y" is planning to be ready by june first in case the governor gives the go- ahead for phase three.

The shasta family "y-m-c-a" set up a day camp for kids of essential workers back in march.

