Escape From LA Movie (1996) - Kurt Russell, Steve Buscemi, Peter Fonda Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:46s - Published 1 week ago Escape From LA Movie (1996) - Kurt Russell, Steve Buscemi, Peter Fonda Escape From LA Movie trailer HD (1996) - Plot synopsis: Snake Plissken is once again called in by the United States government to recover a potential doomsday device from Los Angeles, now an autonomous island where undesirables are deported. Director: John Carpenter Writers: John Carpenter, Nick Castle, John Carpenter Stars: Kurt Russell, Steve Buscemi, Peter Fonda Genre: Action, Adventure 0

