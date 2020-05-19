Strong winds, high tides at Chandipur beach as Odisha braces for Cyclone Amphan
|
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Strong winds, high tides at Chandipur beach as Odisha braces for Cyclone Amphan
As cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall today, strong winds and high tides at Chandipur beach in Odisha's Balasore.
Cyclone Amphan will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during afternoon to evening hours of 20th May, said Indian Meteorological Department.