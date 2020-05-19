Global  

Strong winds, high tides at Chandipur beach as Odisha braces for Cyclone Amphan

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s
As cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall today, strong winds and high tides at Chandipur beach in Odisha's Balasore.

Cyclone Amphan will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during afternoon to evening hours of 20th May, said Indian Meteorological Department.

