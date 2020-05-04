Comets' Rafferty named to AHL All-Rookie Team capping off impressive first year

Rafferty was previously named an AHL All-Star and set the Comets franchise record for points in a single-season by a defenseman.

- utica comets defenseman brogan rafferty received one of those honors as he was named to the a-h-l all-rookie team.

Set to turn 25 on the 28th next week - brogan rafferty has already accomplished a lot in a very limited pro career.

After being named an a-h-l all-star - now he can add another accolade to his tremendous first year.

None brogan rafferty: it's a huge honor, obviously all of the guys that were selected are really good players and i'm just very honored and humbled to receive that" signing with the vancouver canucks as an undrafted free agent out of college last april - nothing about his path here was easy...but rafferty said coming to utica - he was ready.

Brogan rafferty: i had a really good summer of training at quinnipiac, i was around a lot of really good people out there and pushed really hard.

I think when we started the year eight now that was pretty special, just coming into the ahl with those nerves and those jitters and starting eight and oh and having that great success and having the team bonding off the ice just join the group as a whole i think that transition throughout the year and that was a really great way to be entered into the league.

Spencer davidson: even still, did you see a year like this coming in your first season as a pro?

Brogan rafferty: no never, i could have never have seen this coming but i don't know i just put the work in and just don't go into the season was too high of expectations just know that i am capable of doing good things when you put the work in.

Rafferty said his goal for next season is to take the next step and make the big club in the n-h-l out of camp...but regardless of where he ends up - he'll always have fond memories of beginning his career in utica.

Brogan rafferty: it was amazing i didn't know what to expect when i came in.

I've heard a lot of great things about utica and especially how passionate the fans are but it was just amazing to see the impact we have on the community in utica and how much support that they show us every night, they sell out the crowd, it was a special experience and i definitely won't forget it.

