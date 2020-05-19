Halle Berry joins the cast of Moonfall

Halle Berry has joined the cast of Roland Emmerich's new sci-fi film, 'Moonfall'.
Halle Berry Joins Josh Gad in Sci-Fi Film 'Moonfall', Mindy Kaling Set to Write ‘Legally Blonde 3’ & More | THR NewsHalle Berry is headed back to the big screen, Mindy Kaling is teaming up with Reese Witherspoon for 'Legally Blonde 3' and art imitates life for Jamie Lynn Spears in her long-awaited return to TV.
Halle Berry Set to Star in 'Moonfall' | THR NewsJosh Gad is already on board the movie Emmerich co-wrote and will direct.