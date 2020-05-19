Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Halle Berry Joins Josh Gad in Sci-Fi Film 'Moonfall', Mindy Kaling Set to Write ‘Legally Blonde 3’ & More | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Halle Berry Joins Josh Gad in Sci-Fi Film 'Moonfall', Mindy Kaling Set to Write ‘Legally Blonde 3’ & More | THR News

Halle Berry Joins Josh Gad in Sci-Fi Film 'Moonfall', Mindy Kaling Set to Write ‘Legally Blonde 3’ & More | THR News

Halle Berry is headed back to the big screen, Mindy Kaling is teaming up with Reese Witherspoon for 'Legally Blonde 3' and art imitates life for Jamie Lynn Spears in her long-awaited return to TV.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YahooEnt

Yahoo Entertainment Halle Berry joins Josh Gad in Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi ‘Moonfall’ https://t.co/DtXI9XOvsR https://t.co/A0UlZHVEPc 33 minutes ago

VacancyMagazine

Vacancy Magazine Halle Berry to star in 'Moonfall' with Josh Gad https://t.co/SjgPaVgYbZ 7 hours ago

thatisarapp

Alec and The 14 Fists of McCluskey Halle Berry will star opposite Josh Gad in the sci-fi disaster pic #Moonfall. Picture Armageddon, but instead of an… https://t.co/Vi7wbNt4Ft 8 hours ago

ericweiss2

Patrick Silas RT @getFANDOM: Halle Berry joins Josh Gad in Roland Emmerich's sci-fi film 'Moonfall,' eyed to begin production this fall 🌓 The thriller r… 11 hours ago

chicagodemoreel

chicagodemoreel Halle Berry Joins Josh Gad in 'Moonfall', Mindy Kaling Writing ‘Legally Blonde 3’ | THR News https://t.co/DP8rI0wafF 11 hours ago

brettsopenmic

The Open Mic Podcast With Brett Allan Halle Berry Joins Josh Gad in 'Moonfall', Mindy Kaling Writing ‘Legally Blonde 3’ | THR News https://t.co/0PondPsYy1 11 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #HalleBerry Joins #JoshGad in #RolandEmmerich’s Sci-Fi ‘#Moonfall’ https://t.co/bIATlUzVfn https://t.co/fB1rntXrnH 14 hours ago

punchycritic

Travis Hopson RT @pdcmovies: Halle Berry Joins Josh Gad In Roland Emmerich Disaster Film ‘Moonfall’ https://t.co/7bPMriwCMQ https://t.co/xrJBudU5c4 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Halle Berry joins the cast of Moonfall [Video]

Halle Berry joins the cast of Moonfall

Halle Berry has joined the cast of Roland Emmerich's new sci-fi film, 'Moonfall'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:45Published
Halle Berry Set to Star in 'Moonfall' | THR News [Video]

Halle Berry Set to Star in 'Moonfall' | THR News

Josh Gad is already on board the movie Emmerich co-wrote and will direct.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:07Published