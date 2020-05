Playstation 5 Will Be Released in 2020 Despite Pandemic Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published 40 minutes ago The release date of the highly-anticipated console has been speculated lately. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources R. Kelly's release bid is denied



Kelly was recently denied bail when he asked to be released from Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published on April 23, 2020 PlayStation 5 Release 'Won't Be Staggered'



The highly-anticipated console is set to launch later this year Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published on April 22, 2020