Footage shows the devastation of a shanty town as super cyclone Amphan hits Talasari beach in Odisha, east India, today (May 20).

Heavy rains and winds are lashing large parts of eastern India and Bangladesh as the super cyclone makes landfall.

Millions of people have been evacuated as the storm rips in from the Bay of Bengal, as the region faces its first super cyclonic since 1999.