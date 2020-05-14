GDK TALKERS 5.20.20

A millionaire day!

This day celebrates the idea of being a millionaire.

It's also a day to begin taking steps to turn dreams into reality by making plans for your future.

Here are a few helpful suggestions to get you started: 1.

Open a savings account.

If you have an existing savings account, review it to make sure you are earning the maximum interest available.

Increase the deposits into your savings account.

2.

Review your financial portfolio with a trusted expert.

3.

Review your investments look at ways of improving your investments.

4.

Add money to your 401k.

If you do not have one, start one.

5.

Pay off your credit card.

6.

Review your spending habits.

Find ways to spend less and save more.

To celebrate use hashtag be a millionaire day to post on social media.

There should be a fun way to meet up with friends for happy hour ... in the interim ... ... pistil pub in ocean city maryland has ... bought these ... tables for customers to use ...x feet apart.

Customers would stand in the middle ... but still be able to walk around and chat while maintaining a safe distance from others.

One of the owners said they've gotten an "incredible reaction" so far ... and are in talks with other businesses to produce bumper tables for them.

As a reminder, our annual saint jude dream home giveaway is going strong....... when you purchase your ticket, you'll be entered to win this 400-thousand dollar home, under construction right now in the homeplace subdivision off polo club boulevard, in the hamburg area.

It has four bedrooms, two and a half baths, a walkout, unfinished basement, a luxury master sweet and a vaulted great room!

Raffle ticket's are only one-hundred- dollars each... and you can buy them at dreamhome-dot-org.

Purchase your tickets before sunday, june 7th to be eligible to win our early bird prize...........a cal-spas patio series four person lounge spa............. as an added bonus............purcha se your tickets before sunday, august 9th to be eligible to win a john deere z track mower.

The drawing for the home and all of the great prizes, is august thirteenth.

