Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Apparel Stores

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Apparel Stores

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Apparel Stores

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.3%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, off about 7% and shares of Mcewen Mining down about 5.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Urban Outfitters, trading lower by about 10.4% and The Gap, trading lower by about 3.9%.




