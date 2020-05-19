Global  

FM Sitharaman lambasts Priyanka Gandhi on migrants' bus row

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:37s
FM Sitharaman lambasts Priyanka Gandhi on migrants' bus row

FM Sitharaman lambasts Priyanka Gandhi on migrants' bus row

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit back on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi over politics on exodus of migrant workers.

"If she (Priyanaka Gandhi) really focused about UP govt, she should see why 300 trains arrived in UP, when not even 5-7 arrived in Chhattisgarh.

Don't want to politicise this as migrants are Indians and all of us in this extraordinary situation should concentrate and work together," said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

"300 trains as opposed to 7.

I'm not saying that size of the populations is comparable but the migrants probably are comparable.

Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand - the numbers maybe comparable to entire UP put together.

This is unfair, dirty and clearly shows the hypocrisy of Congress," Nirmala Sitharaman further said in the exclusive interview with ANI's Editor Smita Prakash.

