New Lesotho PM sworn in amid office's murder scandal

It comes a day after his predecessor resigned because of pressure over a scandal involving the killing of his former wife .

Lesotho's new prime minister Moeketsi Majoro was sworn in to office on Wednesday.

A day after Lesotho’s now former prime minister bowed to pressure on him to resign, the mountain kingdom has a new leader in the shape of Moeketsi Majoro.

He was previously the country’s finance minister and was swiftly sworn in as the new prime minister on Wednesday (May 20), after his predecessor Thomas Thabane stepped aside amid allegations relating to the killing of his former wife.

Thabane’s resignation came three months after police named him and his current wife, Maesaiah, as suspects in the murder.

Maesaiah is now facing a charge for the 2017 shooting, but Thabane maintains his innocence.

Lawmakers have said he was not offered immunity from prosecution in return for stepping down, and it remains unclear whether he will now face any charges.

Thabane speaking yesterday as he resigned.

"The time to retire from the great theatre of action, and take leave from public life and office has finally arrived." It was only the third time that power has changed hands peacefully in Lesotho's history since independence from Britain in 1966, a period marked by coups and waves of unrest.

New prime minister Majoro promised to make poverty and unemployment his main priorities and to ensure the country is safe from the current world health crisis.

He will stay in charge until scheduled elections in June 2022.