Father, Son Arrested in Boston for Allegedly Helping Former Nissan Chairman Flee Japan Ahead of Trial

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Two men accused of helping the former head of Nissan and Renault flee Japan have been arrested in Massachusetts.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Recent related news from verified sources

US arrests 2 men accused of aiding ex-Nissan boss' escape

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former U.S. Green Beret and his son accused of helping aid former Nissan Motor...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


2 Americans arrested in connection with ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan

U.S. authorities on Wednesday arrested a former Green Beret and his son who are accused of helping...
CBC.ca - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

2 Massachusetts Men Accused Of Helping Ex-Nissan Chairman Escape Japan In A Box [Video]

2 Massachusetts Men Accused Of Helping Ex-Nissan Chairman Escape Japan In A Box

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:43Published
