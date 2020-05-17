Fierce wind and rain from Cyclone Amphan batters Kolkata
18 minutes ago
Fierce wind and rain from Cyclone Amphan batters Kolkata
Cyclone Amphan has smashed into the city of Kolkata in India's West Bengal state.
Eyewitness video from local residents and supplied with permission to Newsflare shows strong and dangerous winds.
