Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fierce wind and rain from Cyclone Amphan batters Kolkata

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Fierce wind and rain from Cyclone Amphan batters Kolkata

Fierce wind and rain from Cyclone Amphan batters Kolkata

Cyclone Amphan has smashed into the city of Kolkata in India's West Bengal state.

Eyewitness video from local residents and supplied with permission to Newsflare shows strong and dangerous winds.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fierce wind and rain from Cyclone Amphan batters Kolkata

Cyclone Amphan has smashed into the city of Kolkata in India's West Bengal state.

Eyewitness video from local residents and supplied with permission to Newsflare shows strong and dangerous winds.



Recent related news from verified sources

Cyclone Amphan intensifies into severe cyclonic storm; heavy rains, high-velocity wind predicted in Odisha, West Bengal

Under its impact, the coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal, including North and South 24...
Zee News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Imam_A_Siddique

IMAM A SIDDIQUE #AmphanUpdates #AmphanUpdate #Amphan_Alert #AmphanSuperCyclone #Amphan #AmphanCyclone #Kolkata is getting intermit… https://t.co/kKyu7xqq5m 10 hours ago

InAttacking

"In attacking mode" #AmphanUpdates #AmphanUpdate #Amphan_Alert #AmphanSuperCyclone #Amphan #AmphanCyclone Kolkata is getting intermitt… https://t.co/YgcXCgnF26 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amphan crossed as a very severe cyclonic storm: IMD Bhubaneswar [Video]

Amphan crossed as a very severe cyclonic storm: IMD Bhubaneswar

Odisha IMD Director, HR Biswas informed that cyclone Amphan crossed as a very severe cyclonic storm. Speaking to ANI, he said, "It crossed as a very severe cyclonic storm. While crossing its wind speed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
Power outages wreak havoc in Kolkata as super cyclone Amphan batters east India [Video]

Power outages wreak havoc in Kolkata as super cyclone Amphan batters east India

Heavy winds and rain brought by super cyclone Amphan have caused power outages in Kolkata, West Bengal. In footage captured on May 20, the hammering rain is heard in complete darkness as the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:16Published