NCAA Weighs Moratorium Amid Push To Offer Fall Sports Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:42s - Published 15 hours ago NCAA Weighs Moratorium Amid Push To Offer Fall Sports The NCAA Division I Council is debating whether to let a moratorium on voluntary workouts on campus expire at the end of the month as a growing number of college leaders express confidence that fall sports will be played in some form. Katie Johnston reports. 0

Recent related news from verified sources NCAA weighs moratorium amid push to offer fall sports The NCAA Division I Council is debating whether to let a moratorium on voluntary workouts on campus...

Tweets about this WDBJ7 The moratorium on athletic activities for all sports currently runs through May 31. https://t.co/UaUk1NH6Lv 9 minutes ago WIS News 10 Are school officials rushing this whole thing? https://t.co/rM6sySsb6M 44 minutes ago Charles Young WVNews247: CHANGING LANDSCAPE: The NCAA is considering lifting some restrictions in place to spur the possibility o… https://t.co/buFHhUFj67 2 hours ago WTVG 13abc Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said he believes the Buckeyes could safely play home games with 20,000 to 3… https://t.co/YETqwbVa08 2 hours ago Daily Hampshire Gazette NCAA weighs moratorium amid push to offer fall sports https://t.co/NamFytLuK7 2 hours ago The Oakland Press NCAA weighs moratorium amid push to offer fall sports https://t.co/s30hfQPgK4 https://t.co/gG4qKh6RYE 2 hours ago Alfred Robindon FOX8NOLA: NCAA weighs end to moratorium amid push to offer fall sports https://t.co/FDzwfC9wPZ 2 hours ago The Macomb Daily NCAA weighs moratorium amid push to offer fall sports https://t.co/FBtXd8fIzu https://t.co/PDltMfxKFn 3 hours ago