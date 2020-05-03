NCAA Weighs Moratorium Amid Push To Offer Fall Sports
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:42s - Published
NCAA Weighs Moratorium Amid Push To Offer Fall Sports
The NCAA Division I Council is debating whether to let a moratorium on voluntary workouts on campus expire at the end of the month as a growing number of college leaders express confidence that fall sports will be played in some form.
The NCAA's highest governing board voted to allow athletes to earn money for things like advertising and social media. CBS Sports Senior College Football Writer Dennis Dodd tells CBS 2's Matt Zahn what..