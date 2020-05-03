Global  

NCAA Weighs Moratorium Amid Push To Offer Fall Sports

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:42s - Published
NCAA Weighs Moratorium Amid Push To Offer Fall Sports

NCAA Weighs Moratorium Amid Push To Offer Fall Sports

The NCAA Division I Council is debating whether to let a moratorium on voluntary workouts on campus expire at the end of the month as a growing number of college leaders express confidence that fall sports will be played in some form.

Katie Johnston reports.

