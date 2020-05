CDC Releases Roadmap For Safely Reopening US Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:14s - Published 2 hours ago Stephanie Stahl reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CDC Releases Roadmap For Safely Reopening US MURPHY SHUTDOWN ORDER.YESTERDAY GYM MEMBERS CITEDUzeĆ” U(j ARRESTED.A ROAD MAP FORRE-OPENING THE COUNTRY.WE FINALLY HAVE THE DETAILSFROM THE CENTERS FOR DISEASECONTROL, THEƑi GUIDELINESƑiARRIVED AS EVERY STATE ISi-ALREADY IN SOME PHASE OFRE-OPENING.HEALTH REPORTER STEPHANIESTAHL IS HERE NOW WITH THOSEFEDERAL RECOMMENDATIONS, ANDLOCAL REACTIONS, STEPHANIE.UKEE, RESTRICTIONS BEINGLIFTED BEFORE THERE IS AVACCINE OR A PROVEN TREATMENTFOR COVID-19, AND UNTIL WEHAVE THAT,Ʊr DOCTORS SAY, THEREIS A RISK, THAT'S WHY THE CDCGUIDELINES AREAND, 60 PAGESTRAILS BEENRELEASEDPRECAUTION TOSS MAKERE-OPENING A SAFE AS IT CANBE.SLIGHTLY DELAYED CDCRECOMMENDATIONS OUTLINE WAYSTO SAFELY REOPEN SCHOOLS,BUSINESSES, AND MUCH MORE.THEY SAY RESTAURANTS SHOULDINSTALL BARRIERS, BUSES, CLOSEOFF ACCESS TO SOME SEATS, ANDSCHOOLS ARE ADVISE TODAYƱrSHUTDOWN PLAYGROUNDS, ANDENCOURAGE STUDENTS TO WEARMASKS.OKAY, ALSOƑi GOING TO MAKECLEAR ADVICE.THE PHILADELPHIA HEALTHCOMMISSIONER SAYS THE SITLYADDITIONALLY HAVE ITS OWNxDRECOMMENDATIONS FORƑ/ƃRE-OPENINGHOWEVER ACTIVITIES CANOPERATEƑi SAFELY, AND THIS WILLPROVIDE THETHAT THEY MAYEXTEND THEM.THE CDC GUIDELINES CALL FORMAINTAINING 6 FEET SOCIALDISTANCING.REGULAR HAND WASHING, ANDPROTECTING PEOPLE WHO ARE THEĆ§Ć³MOSTƱ&r VULNERABLE.FOR BUSINESSES, SPECIFICALLY,THE CDC IS RECOMMENDINGINTENSE CLEANING, LIMITEDSEATING, STAFFƑiBEB4(P&C&TRAINED ON SOCIAL DISTANCINGPROTOCOLS,Ć§Ć³ NON-ESSENTIALEMPLOYEES ALLOWED TO WORK FROMHOME, AND BUSINESSES SHOULDINSTITUTE MONITORING SYSTEMFOR EMPLOYEESRISK EVERY EXPOSURE.YOU HAVE TO REASSURE THEĆ§Ć³PUBLIC THAT THEY'RE NOT GOINGTO GET SICK AND CONTRACTCOVID.





