Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Lashes Out At Susan Rice

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Watch: WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Lashes Out At Susan Rice
The White House held a briefing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Noumanamir

Nouman amir https://t.co/sWTNcgxQmP THE WHITE HOUSE Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany media briefing Aflak news channel please subscribe and share 19 seconds ago

yoleezach

@yoleezach Thank you, @PressSec Kayleigh McEnany, for reporting the news that the so called MSM won't ask about. I love your… https://t.co/FEDh3dVuwi 28 seconds ago

mariscadaal

Marisca Daal Watch "LIBERAL MEDIA WRECKED: Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany DESTROYS the Press at White House Briefing" on YouTu… https://t.co/pRRs1JdkU7 34 seconds ago

nandana_45

Quantumlurker RT @X22Report: Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Holds a Briefing https://t.co/NhWRnDEU77 via @YouTube 1 minute ago

2blrose

L❤️ AMAZING @PressSec Thank You for your Armor of God, Shield of Righteousness to be on when around some incredible awf… https://t.co/hd5KzOJlFx 1 minute ago

GypseBautista

GypseBautista )O( RT @BreitbartNews: Watch Live: Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Holds Briefing https://t.co/pk5FZJaMUz 3 minutes ago

mixcoffee411

Mixcoffee LIBERAL MEDIA WRECKED: Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany DESTROYS the Pre... https://t.co/0Bbh9GVxYY via @YouTube 3 minutes ago

HartleyJosefine

Josefine Hartley RT @OANN: #HappeningNow on #OANN: Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a briefing at the White House. Tune in to watch live! 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: Trump's Michigan Tweets Meant To 'Alert' Mnuchin And Vought [Video]

WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: Trump's Michigan Tweets Meant To 'Alert' Mnuchin And Vought

The White House held a briefing.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:40Published
Watch: WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Struggles To Explain 'Obamagate' [Video]

Watch: WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Struggles To Explain 'Obamagate'

The White House held a briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 02:58Published