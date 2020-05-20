Hit the road, duck: Russian national guard stop traffic for birds family

Roody shelducks family got lost in the Russian capital but finally made it to a new pond with the help of Moscovites and police.

FAMILY OF ROODY SHELDUCKS CROSSING ROAD ALONG WITH PEOPLE WEARING MASK WHILE NATIONAL GUARD ORDERING CARS TO WAIT FOR THEM STORY: A Russian national guard crew found themselves in the unlikely position of doing a wildlife police job: on Sunday (May 17) they helped a family of ducks to cross one of Moscow roads.

Fydor Zhuromskiy, who witnessed the situation, told Reuters he was following the two Roody Shelducks and their ducklings for some time along busy streets.

He and other bypassers hoped to direct the brood to some park but it was on the other side of the road.

So they asked the national guard crew for help.

