Hit the road, duck: Russian policemen stop traffic for birds family

Roody shelducks family got lost in the Russian capital but finally made it to a new pond with help of Moscovites and police.
Courtesy 'telegram @ cifroon'
VIDEO SHOWS: DUCKS FAMILY CROSSING ROAD WITH HELP OF BYPASSERS AND POLICE COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW.
Russian police help ducks cross street in MoscowA Russian police car has helped a family of ducks cross a busy street in Moscow.
Passersby also assisted in stopping the traffic and guiding the couple and their 12 ducklings to safety.
The ducks..
Family of ducks bring Moscow traffic to standstillA family of ducks are guided across a busy Moscow street by passers-by and police officers, bringing traffic to a halt. Eventually the two adults and 12 ducklings managed to waddle over to the other..