About 1.8 million Pennsylvanians have filed claims.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend About 25% Of Pennsylvania Unemployment Claims Still Being Processed DOCTOR ARKOOSH ALSO SAYSCONTRACT TRACING EFFORTS WILLBEGIN NEXT WEEK.THE PENNSYLVANIA OFFICE OFEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS SAYS IT ISMAKING PROGRESS, REDUCE AGOUNPRECEDENTED NUMBER OFCLAIMS, BUT NEARLY QUARTER OFCLAIMS STILL HAVE NOT BEENFULLY PROCESSED AS OF YET.AS OF LAST WEEK ABOUT1.8 MILLION PENNSYLVANIANSHAVE FILED CLAIMS, THAT'SABOUT 27% OF THE COMMONWEALTHWORK FORCE.TODAY THE OFFICE OFUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS TOLD"EYEWITNESS NEWS," WHAT ISGOING TO TRY TO PROCESS CLAIMSFASTER.COUPLE EVERY THINGS AREHAPPENING WITH BENEFITS.FIRST WE DO KEEP ADDINGADDITIONAL STAFF, AND OTHERSFROM OTHER AGENCIES.WE HAVE SOFTWARE THAT WE WILLSTART USING WHICH TAKESDUPLICATES, WE HAVEINDIVIDUALS SENDS US EMAILS INONE DAY, EIGHT EMAILS, FOREXAMPLE, WHICH CHANCES ARE WEARE ALMOST AT EVERYONE IN SOMEFORM OF LIST OR WORK ITEMSTHAT WE HAVE.JUST MATTER OF THE VOLUME,SUPPLY AND DEMAND ISSUE.THIS WEEKENDED PENNSYLVANIALAUNCHED ADDITIONAL TEMPORARYUNEMPLOYMENT PROGRAM FUNDED BYTHE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.IT GIVES ADDITIONAL 13 WEEKSOF BENEFITS TO PEOPLE WHOEXHAUST THEIR REGULARUNEMPLOYMENT COMPENSATION.